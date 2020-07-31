A beer festival to be held this weekend will offer more than hops.
Brews on Buckeye 2020 will feature Indiana breweries, distilleries, food trucks and live entertainment. The event is 6-10 p.m. Saturday in downtown Kokomo.
Among the 16 breweries participating in the event are Sun King Brewery, Bad Dad Brewing Co. and Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery. Old 55 Distillery, 1205 Distillery and Cardinal Spirits will also be on board.
General admission is $30, VIP tickets are $50 and designated driver tickets, which includes free non-alcoholic drinks all day, are $10. Visit facebook.com/brewsonbuckeye for more information and to purchase tickets.
