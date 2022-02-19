Community First Bank of Indiana hires Caroline Jewell
Robb Blume, President and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, is pleased to announce the hiring of Caroline Jewell, a mortgage loan officer based in Kokomo.
Jewell joined Community First Bank in January of 2022 and brings a wealth of experience to the team. She has worked in the Financial Industry for 37 years, with 30 of those years spent in mortgage lending. Jewell has worn many hats throughout her career experience, working as an originator, underwriter, closer and in loan servicing, and she enjoys sharing her expertise with her clients.
“We are excited to have Caroline join the CFB Residential Mortgage Team," Janelle Campbell, residential mortgage sales manager, said in a statement. "Her experience combined with her enthusiasm for helping others achieve their financial dreams are a huge asset to our team and the local community. Caroline loves people and her passion for serving others is unmatched and will play an integral role in our focus on delivering exceptional customer service.”
Jewell graduated from Kokomo High School and International Business College, and she has been a resident of Kokomo since she was 5 years old. She has been married to her husband, David, for 37 years and finds joy from her family which now includes 3 grandchildren.
She attends Abundant Life Church, where she currently serves on the ”New Here Start Here” team. In her spare time for fun, she enjoys doing 5K walks for almost any cause, vacationing on the beach, and coordinating weddings.
“I am thrilled to be part of this new family at CFB and am excited to be part of a team that is ready to build and grow together," Jewell said in a statement.
