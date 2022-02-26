Community First Bank of Indiana hires Jewell
Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, recently announced the hiring of Caroline Jewell, a mortgage loan officer based in Kokomo.
Jewell joined Community First Bank in January 2022 and has worked in the financial industry for 37 years, with 30 of those years spent in mortgage lending. Jewell has worn many hats throughout her career experience, working as an originator, underwriter, closer and in loan servicing, and she enjoys sharing her expertise with her clients.
Jewell graduated from Kokomo High School and International Business College, and she has been a resident of Kokomo since she was 5 years old. She has been married to her husband, David, for 37 years and finds joy from her family, which now includes three grandchildren.
She attends Abundant Life Church, where she serves on the ”New Here Start Here” team. In her spare time for fun, she enjoys doing 5K walks for almost any cause, vacationing on the beach and coordinating weddings.
