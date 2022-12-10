Bayer, local farmer donate to Rescue Mission
Local farmer Anthony Downing recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Kokomo Rescue Mission. The Kokomo Rescue Mission will use the funds to continue serving the homeless, hungry and hurting in North Central Indiana, according to officials.
In 2022, Bayer Fund revamped America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, making it easier for farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. This included doubling the individual donations to $5,000, up from $2,500 in previous years to provide a greater impact to local rural communities.
For more than a decade, Grow Communities has partnered with farmers to direct funds to programs and organizations that contribute to their communities’ health and vibrancy, such as food banks, schools and youth agriculture programs. Since the America’s Farmers programs began in 2010, the initiatives have awarded nearly $65 million to such programs.
Farmers can now enroll for the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation. To learn more about the enrollment process and how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.Americasfarmers.com.
GM Kokomo awards grant to local nonprofits
General Motors Kokomo Operations recently made an investment in Howard County, giving $40,000 in Community Impact Grants to two local nonprofits with programming for community development and EV infrastructure support.
GM’s Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities across the company’s footprint, specifically supporting GM’s Corporate Giving focus areas of STEM, education, vehicle and road safety, community development and climate equity.
Decisions about which organizations will receive support are made at the local level. The 2022 Kokomo-area grant recipients are moving the needle in the areas of STEM and community development and include:
- Kokomo Rescue Mission: Grant funds will support in need children with new shoes, socks, undergarments and clothes. Additionally, the Rescue Mission will continue to support their shelter residents, both men and women, with job training and readiness programs, preparing residents to reenter the workforce.
- Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance: Grant funds will be used to support a collaboration with Purdue Polytechnic University to complete an infrastructure assessment through two dedicated Purdue Polytechnic instructors and allow for student and participation as part of their career development. The overall objective is to improve EV infrastructure in the local community.
GM announced the grants Nov. 3 at a special presentation with nonprofit organizations. Blake Rollins, plant manager, spoke on behalf of the local GM plant before being joined by GM colleagues, local UAW leadership, along with representatives from the recipient organizations for a photograph.
“The generosity of our workforce and the great work of organizations in this community inspires me every day,” said Rollins. “We see the positive impact these local organizations can have when they have the resources to do so. Whether it’s an investing time or money into causes as critical as child development and EV infrastructure, we are committed to serving and growing with the greater Kokomo community and all of the communities in which GM employees live and work.”
Waterford Place recognized for long-term care
Waterford Place Health Campus has been recognized as a "Best Nursing Home" for long-term care for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in making informed decisions in consultation with their medical professionals about where to receive short-term or long-term nursing home care. Only 16% of U.S skilled-nursing facilities earned the “Best Nursing Home” designation this year.
Community First adds Hickman to its board
Bob Hickman, chief credit Officer of Community First Bank of Indiana, has been appointed to the board of directors of the bank and its holding company, Community First Financial Corporation.
Hickman was selected for board appointment based on his banking expertise, leadership abilities and his commitment to Community First’s culture and its people, according to a news release. He will also serve on the board credit committee.
Hickman received both his bachelor’s in marketing and MBA from Western Michigan University, and he has over 30 years of experience in finance and credit. He is the immediate past chair and current board member with the Community Foundation of Howard County and a member of the Economic Development Board within the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. Formerly, Hickman served as a board member with Family Services Association of Howard County, a Noon Rotary member and a volunteer with several organizations, including the Kokomo CEO Program, Healthy Families and the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.