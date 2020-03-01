Red Gold honors Smith farms
Scott Smith and Glenn Hinkle, of Windfall, were honored as Red Gold Master Growers at Red Gold’s 29th annual Grower’s Banquet held in Indianapolis and was held in conjunction with Purdue University’s Horticulture Congress.
Scott and Glenn received their 14th Master Grower Award and were presented with a Red Gold plaque. The Master Grower Award is given away each year to recipients who have distinguished themselves from others by delivering quality production, and exhibiting professionalism and industry leadership.
All growers for Red Gold have had training on good production practices, employee safety, and human resources. As tomato growers for Red Gold, Scott and Glenn have excelled in stewardship and sustainable practices on their farm and participate in the Red Gold IPM program. This year’s production from Triple S Smith Farms would account for more than 16 million cans of Red Gold whole, diced, stewed, and specialty tomato products.
Red Gold is the largest privately owned tomato processor in the country and specializes in premium quality tomato products for markets in all 50 continental states and over 55 foreign countries.
Pay increase for census jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of workers for temporary jobs available in communities across Indiana in advance of the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census Jobs website is now accepting applications: 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Pay rates in Indiana have increased, with a range from $18.50 to $25 per hour. Pay rates vary by position and location. Pay rates in Howard, Miami and Tipton counties are $18.50, $18.50 and $20.50, respectively.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area.
The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is recruiting now. Census takers count people that do not respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail.
Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people to earn extra income while helping their community. The results of the 2020 census will determine each state’s representation in Congress, as well as how public funds are spent for schools, hospitals, roads and more. The positions offer flexible hours, so even someone with a full-time job can work as a census taker. These jobs are expected to last about six to eight weeks.
The Census Bureau also has current temporary positions for recruiting assistants and office positions.
For more information, please visit 2020Census.gov/jobs.
Huber wins Circle of Success
Graig A. Huber, a private wealth adviser with Kaiser, Huber & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Kokomo, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2020.
To earn this achievement, Huber has established himself as one of the company’s top advisers. Only a select number of high-performing advisers earn this distinction.
He has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.
As a private wealth adviser, Huber provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Graig A. Huber at 765-453-3648 or visit the Ameriprise office at 217 Southway Blvd E, Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902.
Smith attends educational seminar
Kyle R. Smith, of Kokomo, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day training program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois.
The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen. Speakers also covered topics including technology, fraternalism, underwriting and a number of other areas vital for success.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
