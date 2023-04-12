WEDNESDAY
Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.- noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk to a mental health professional from 4 County.
Growing Readers — Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Book Discussion, 10-11:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Discuss the book “Bewildermint” by Richard Powers. Registration is required and can be done online at https://khcpl.libnet.info/event/7689741.
Kokomo Area Career Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ivy Tech Community College Hingst Hall, 1815 E. Morgan St., Kokomo. Those looking for a career change should come connect with employers to take the next steps in their careers. For more information, go to https://www.ivytech.edu/
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Girls Who Code Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids in third through fifth grade will read “Learn to Code and Change the World” by Reshma Saujanai and complete fun coding activities. Register online at https://khcpl.libnet.info/event/7775083, or by calling any KHCPL location.
Into the Unknown – the James Webb Space Telescope, 6:30-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Join us to learn more about the James Webb telescope and to hear from speaker Greg McCauley, president and CEO of Grand Universe.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.

SATURDAY
Raccoon Lake Sax Quartet, 4-5:30 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist, 830 S. Main St. Freewill donations will be accepted.
