WEDNESDAY
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Sensory Shenanigans, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville.
Growing Readers — Little Learners, 11-11:45 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
“The Book of Two Ways” Book Discussion, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Registration is required, and can be done online at https://khcpl.libnet.info/event/7688886.
Teen Art Group, 4-5 p.m, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Teens will have a chance to gather with their peers, use a medium of their choice and make art. Use any of the materials provided or bring your own. Materials regularly provided include sketch paper, canvas paper, paints and pencils.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s Walk Kickoff Party, 4-5:30 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo.
Hex Bugs, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Have fun and meet new friends playing with their collection of low-tech and high-tech games and activities.
Teen Writers’ Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills and receive feedback from your peers. Registration is required and can be done online at https://khcpl.libnet.info/event/7754536.
Draw It, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages 8-13 will learn some great techniques to make better drawings and experiment with different materials.
Is It True or a Myth?, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn about common legends and how to prove the reality of the stories. Register by calling any KHCPL location or online at https://khcpl.libnet.info/event/7766692.
Crafter Work, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this session, the class will be painting a tote bag. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Lebanon Leprechauns, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open one hour before tip-off. Tickets are $20 for lower bowl seating and $10 for upper bowl seating. Season tickets are $250 for lower bowl and $120 upper bowl. You can buy season tickets and merchandise anytime at 2989 S. Webster St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Free tax assistance, final day, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.