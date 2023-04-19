Wednesday
Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Have questions for an attorney? Apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost to you. No appointment needed.
Growing Readers – Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
STEAM Mania – Rube Goldberg and Simple Machines, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Ages 8-13 will read a story inspired by Rube Goldberg and learn about the six simple machines that make life easier.
Music Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. This fundraising event will include music trivia, and the KSO conductor will break out his violin for a live version of “Name That Tune.”
Well-Read and Badly-Behaved adult book club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo.
South Union Cemetery Association annual business meeting, 7 p.m., Tom Harrell’s home, 620 N. 600 West, Kokomo. The agenda includes election of officers and board directors and discussion of maintenance needs and other issues. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/fsa-prevent-child-abuse-annual-conference-tickets-536106347517.
Tuesday
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Miracle Creek.” Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
FSA Annual Prevent Child Abuse Conference, 8 a.m., Northview Church Kokomo, 3409 200 West, Kokomo. Guest speakers Erin Merryn and Tonier Cain will lead this conference, which will be free and open to the public.
Sensory Shenanigans, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Sensory play encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem-solving and creativity. For children of all abilities, the program offers opportunities to engage with a variety of materials.
