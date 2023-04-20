Thursday
Breakfast and Books Book Club meeting, 7:30-8 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Miracle Creek.” Registration is required to attend and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
FSA Annual Prevent Child Abuse Conference, 8 a.m., Northview Church Kokomo, 3409 200 West, Kokomo. Guest speakers Erin Merryn and Tonier Cain will lead this conference, which will be free and open to the public.
Sensory Shenanigans, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Sensory play encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem-solving and creativity. For children of all abilities, the program offers opportunities to engage with a variety of materials.
Growing Readers – Little Learners, 11-11:45 a.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Growing Readers – Tiny Tykes, 2-2:30 p.m., Very Early Childhood Education Center, 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo. Children ages 0-2 are invited for interactive fun that introduces little ones to the library and books.
STEAM Mania! Fun and Games, 3-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event is intended for children ages 6-13.
Teen art group, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills and receive feedback from your peers. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.libnet.info/event/7754537.
Learn about the process of vegetable gardening, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. What do you need for a vegetable garden? Learn about the supplies needed and what, when and where to plant vegetables with Mathias Ingle, ANR Extension Educator for Howard County.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. Newfoundland Rogues, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. Tickets are $20 for lower bowl seating and $10 for upper bowl seating. Season tickets are $250 for lower bowl and $120 upper bowl. You can buy season tickets and merchandise anytime at 2989 S. Webster St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Friday
Growing Readers – Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This event is for friends members only. Discover new treasures, from bestselling novels and how-to nonfiction to DVDs and picture books all at affordable prices. Friends membership costs $5 for an individual or $10 for families.
