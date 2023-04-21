Friday
Kokomo Art Association presents artwork by Mary Beatty, all day, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Mary was a longtime KAA member, past KAA President and an exceptionally gifted artist of pastel and oil paintings. This exhibit will also feature a sampling of art by local porcelain artists.
Growing Readers – Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This event is for friends members only. Discover new treasures, from bestselling novels and how-to nonfiction to DVDs and picture books all at affordable prices. Friends membership costs $5 for an individual or $10 for families.
Kokomo Grand Prix, gates open at 3 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features USAC National midget cars and Kokomo sprint cars. General admission is $25. Kids 12 and under get in for free. A pit pass is $35 for all ages.
The Why Store live at The Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Saturday
Record Store Day 2023, doors open at 8 a.m., Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St., Kokomo. This event will feature live music, door prizes and more. For more information, visit blackwaxcafe.com.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This sale is open to the general public. Discover new treasures, from bestselling novels and how-to nonfiction to DVDs and picture books all at affordable prices.
Kokomo-Con (Part One), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Baymont Inn Hotel, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Admission is $5. For more information, visit kokomocon.com.
Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo.
Bob Ross-style workshop, noon-4 p.m., Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. All supplies are provided, and afterward, you will be able to take your painting home. Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, email whisper259@yahoo.com.
