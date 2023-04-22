Saturday
Kokomo Art Association presents artwork by Mary Beatty, all day, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Mary was a longtime KAA member, past KAA President and an exceptionally gifted artist of pastel and oil paintings. This exhibit will also feature a sampling of art by local porcelain artists.
Record Store Day 2023, doors open at 8 a.m., Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St., Kokomo. This event will feature live music, door prizes and more. For more information, visit blackwaxcafe.com.
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This sale is open to the general public. Discover new treasures, from bestselling novels and how-to nonfiction to DVDs and picture books all at affordable prices.
Kokomo-Con (Part One), 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Baymont Inn Hotel, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Admission is $5. For more information, visit kokomocon.com.
Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo.
Bob Ross-style workshop, noon-4 p.m., Artworks Gallery, 210 N. Main St., Kokomo. All supplies are provided, and afterward, you will be able to take your painting home. Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, email whisper259@yahoo.com.
Death Café discussion group, 2-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. The Cafe isn’t a grief or counseling group; rather, it is a safe and open place for people to talk about death and dying. The event has no formal agenda and no single speaker. Participants are invited to share their own experiences. Snacks will be provided.
Kokomo Grand Prix, gates open at 3 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m., Kokomo Speedway, 2455 N. Davis Road, Kokomo. This event features USAC National midget cars and Kokomo sprint cars. General admission is $25. Kids 12 and under get in for free. A pit pass is $35 for all ages.
Kokomo Community Concerts present Troupe Vertigo, 7 p.m., Central Middle International School, 303 E. Superior St., Kokomo. This performance features an eclectic and innovative mix of circus, dance and theater, creating a spellbinding show for all. For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Kokomo Bobkats Home Game vs. KW Titans, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, 200 S. Apperson Way, Kokomo. Gates open 1 hour before tip-off. Tickets are $20 for lower bowl seating and $10 for upper bowl seating. Season tickets are $250 for lower bowl and $120 upper bowl. You can buy season tickets and merchandise anytime at 2989 S. Webster St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomobobkats.com.
Lisa Frank and the Trapper Keepers live at The Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.