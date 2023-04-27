Thursday
Kokomo Art Association presents artwork by Mary Beatty, all day, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Mary was a longtime KAA member, past KAA President and an exceptionally gifted artist of pastel and oil paintings. This exhibit will also feature a sampling of art by local porcelain artists.
Sensory Shenanigans, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Sensory play encourages learning through exploration, curiosity, problem-solving and creativity. For children of all abilities, the program offers opportunities to engage with a variety of materials.
Growing Readers – Little Learners, 11-11:45 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Growing Readers – Tiny Tykes, 2-2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 0-2 are invited for interactive fun that introduces little ones to the library and books.
Teen Art Group, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Teens will have a chance to gather with their peers, use a medium of their choice and make art. Use any of the materials provided or bring your own. Materials regularly provided include sketch paper, canvas paper, paints and pencils.
Quakerism 101, 4-5 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road, Kokomo. Join the folks at First Friends Meeting to learn about spirituality, and see what Quakerism is all about.
Teen Writers’ Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills and receive feedback from your peers. Registration is required, and can be done online at khcpl.libnet.info/event/7754537.
Turn the Page Book Club meeting, 6-7 p.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. During this meeting, the club will be discussing the book “Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker.” To register, call 765-628-3534. Books may be picked up from the library.
Tipton Republican mayoral debate, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Tipton County Foundation, located at 1020 W. Jefferson St., Tipton. Admission is free and the public is invited.
The Bergamot live at The Coterie, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. This show is free to attend. The Bergamot is an American indie folk/rock duo based in Brooklyn, New York.
Friday
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Kokomo. The sale will be located inside the church, with parking in the back. The sale will feature household goods, bedding, clothing, baked goods, furniture, jewelry, toys, electronics, books and much more.
