Saturday
Kokomo Art Association presents artwork by Mary Beatty, all day, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Mary was a longtime KAA member, past KAA president and an exceptionally gifted artist of pastel and oil paintings. This exhibit will also feature a sampling of art by local porcelain artists.
Seed and indoor/outdoor plant swap, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Trade in your plants for something new, and check out the many types of seeds available from their Seed Library. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Book signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St. Jeanna Lowry and Christa Tharp will launch their books and host a signing.
IU Kokomo baseball vs University of Rio Grande, noon and 3 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit iuk.edu.
Serving Natives, Educating Communities, 2 p.m., I.U. Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. This two-hour information session and panel discussion in Kresge Auditorium KA 105 will cover topics, resources and information important to Native people in Indiana. The event will also offer details about current laws and legislation.
IUK Cougar Choir Spring Spectacular Concert, 6:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Sunday
IUK Cougar Choir Spring Spectacular Concert, 3 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public.
KSO Strings Shred Classic Rock, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This orchestral concert will feature the music of Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Beatles and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free for students K-12. Tickets can be purchased by going to kokomosymphony.net, or by calling 765-236-0251. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Monday
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Tuesday
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a4014d81-7fff-e7e5-31df-9b6e0c701204”}{span}Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.- noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk to a mental health professional from 4 County.{/span}{/span}
