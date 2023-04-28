Friday
Kokomo Art Association presents artwork by Mary Beatty, all day Friday and Saturday, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Mary was a longtime KAA member, past KAA president and an exceptionally gifted artist of pastel and oil paintings. This exhibit will also feature a sampling of art by local porcelain artists.
Kokomo Family YMCA $5,000 Dinner, all day, The Experience, 1801 Country Club Drive, Kokomo. This event includes a buffet-style dinner, silent auction and live music, plus a chance to win $5,000 in the reverse lottery. For tickets, call Lisa at 765-457-4447.
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E. 400 South, Kokomo. The sale will be located inside the church, with parking in the back. The sale will feature household goods, bedding, clothing, baked goods, furniture, jewelry, toys, electronics, books and much more.
IU Kokomo baseball vs. University of Rio Grande, 3 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit iuk.edu.
Arbor Day tree giveaway, 6-7 p.m. (while supplies last), Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Stop by and pick up a free tree in celebration of Arbor Day. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
IUK Cougar Choir Spring Spectacular Concert, 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Admission is free, and the concert is open to the public.
Saturday
Book signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St. Jeanna Lowry and Christa Tharp will launch their books and host a signing.
IU Kokomo baseball vs University of Rio Grande, noon and 3 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit iuk.edu.
Serving Natives, Educating Communities, 2 p.m., I.U. Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo. This two-hour information session and panel discussion in Kresge Auditorium KA 105 will cover topics, resources and information important to Native people in Indiana. The event will also offer details about current laws and legislation.
IUK Cougar Choir Spring Spectacular Concert, 6:30 p.m., IU Kokomo Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Sunday
KSO Strings Shred Classic Rock, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. This orchestral concert will feature the music of Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Beatles and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for college students and free for students K-12. Tickets can be purchased by going to kokomosymphony.net, or by calling 765-236-0251. Tickets will also be available at the door.
