MONDAY
Nursery Rhyme Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. These activities are designed to build important kindergarten readiness skills and reinforce children’s literacy skills as they read and recite nursery rhymes.
STEAM Mania- Fun and Games, 3-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. This event features fun and games for ages 8-13.
Sew Much, 4-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens and adults can learn the basics of quilting techniques.
Drums Alive Family Beats, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. This fun activity class is open to all ages and abilities. Use drumsticks and an exercise ball to foster a healthy balance — physically, emotionally, mentally and socially.
Open Arts and Crafts Time, 5:30-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your projects for time spent with fellow creatives.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
TUESDAYMental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk confidentially to a 4C Health associate who can help you find help locally.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, noon and 6 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 116 N. Main St., Kokomo. Also at 6 p.m. at Judson Road Christian Church, 2006 W. Judson Road. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
Teen’s Choice book club meeting, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Teens meet up once a month to discuss a book with their peers. The theme for April is Rain.
WEDNESDAYMental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk confidentially to a 4C Health associate who can help you find help locally.
Growing Readers—Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Blackout poetry for teens, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens will be given book pages and sharpies to create their own blackout poems.
Writers’ group, 5-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Get feedback on your fiction stories by other amateur writers.
