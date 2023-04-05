WEDNESDAY
Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Adults struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges can talk confidentially to a 4C Health associate who can help you find help locally.
Growing Readers — Little Learners, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 705 E. Southway Boulevard, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Blackout poetry for teens, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens will be given book pages and sharpies to create their own blackout poems.
Writers’ group, 5-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Get feedback on your fiction stories by other amateur writers.
Free tax assistance, now through April 13, Kokomo Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Local AARP TaxAide volunteers will be providing free income tax preparation assistance to low- and middle-income taxpayers, with special attention to those age 50 and older. Volunteers will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on an appointment-only basis. To schedule an appointment, and for details on what to bring, call 765-626-0841.
THURSDAY
Keep Kokomo Beautiful 2023 Flower Basket Planting, morning session: 9-11 a.m., evening session: 4-6 p.m., The Garden (formerly Lybrook Landscaping), 4476 S. 00 East West, Taylor Township. Volunteer to help plant flower baskets, which will be hung throughout downtown Kokomo. Call 765-457-5301, or visit www.greaterkokomo.com to register to volunteer.
Sensory Shenanigans, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville.
Growing Readers—Little Learners, 11-11:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Introduce your little one to quality literature and the library in a fun, inviting way with age-appropriate activities.
Teen Art Group, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Teens will have a chance to gather with their peers, use a medium of their choice and make art. Use any of the materials provided or bring your own. Materials regularly provided include sketch paper, canvas paper, paints and pencils.
Robot Activities, 4-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Have fun and meet new friends with their collection of low-tech and high-tech games and activities.
Teen Writers’ Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills and receive feedback from your peers. Registration is required. Visit khcpl.org.
