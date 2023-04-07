FRIDAY
Kindermusik — Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music, and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
IU Kokomo Baseball vs. West Virginia University Institute of Technology, 3 p.m. Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.iuk.edu.
Easter Egg Hunt, 4-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Meeting Rooms A and B, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The schedule for the hunt is as follows:
- 4 p.m. – birth to 23 months.
- 4:20 p.m. – ages 2-4.
- 4:40 p.m. – ages 5-6.
- 5 p.m. – ages 7-8.
Fish and chicken strip Good Friday dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Each meal comes with fish or chicken strips, plus two sides. The cost will be $13 per plate, and carry out is available. The VFW will also have karaoke directly after, from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call 765-452-1521.
First Friday “Go Green,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo.This arts-based open house tour of downtown Kokomo will feature discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, plus live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Miles over Mountains live at the Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
SATURDAY
Pints and Paints, 1-4 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. Painting instructor Biz Bates will lead the class through an afternoon of painting. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/pints-paints-tickets-594088212837.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Five Star Residences of Northwoods, 2501 Friendship Boulevard, Kokomo. The hunt will be happening rain or shine. This event is for ages 12 and under.
Youth Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. This event is for children ages 10 and under only. Groups will be divided by ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and please bring your own basket. For more information, call 765-456-7275, or visit cityofkokomo.org.
Jefferson Manor Easter egg hunt, 2-3 p.m., Jefferson Manor, 603 St. Joseph Drive, Kokomo. Join them for their annual Easter egg hunt.
IU Kokomo Baseball vs. West Virginia University Institute of Technology, 3 p.m. Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.iuk.edu.
Camp Culture live at the Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. This concert is free to attend. For more information, visit www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Adult Easter egg hunt, 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. This event is for ages 18 and over only. Wristbands are required and can be purchased for $5 cash at the Kokomo Parks Department office, or at Jackson Morrow Park the day of the hunt from 5 p.m. until the hunt begins. Bring a flashlight and your own bag. For more information, call 765-456-7275, or visit cityofkokomo.org.
