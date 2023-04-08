SATURDAY
Pints and Paints, 1-4 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. Painting instructor Biz Bates will lead the class through an afternoon of painting. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/pints-paints-tickets-594088212837.
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Five Star Residences of Northwoods, 2501 Friendship Boulevard, Kokomo. The hunt will be happening rain or shine. This event is for ages 12 and under.
Youth Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Northwest Park, 1600 W. Judson Road, Kokomo. This event is for children ages 10 and under only. Groups will be divided by ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult, and please bring your own basket. For more information, call 765-456-7275, or visit cityofkokomo.org.
Jefferson Manor Easter egg hunt, 2-3 p.m., Jefferson Manor, 603 St. Joseph Drive, Kokomo. Join them for their annual Easter egg hunt.
IU Kokomo Baseball vs. West Virginia University Institute of Technology, 3 p.m. Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.iuk.edu.
Camp Culture live at the Coterie, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. This concert is free to attend. For more information, visit www.kokomocoterie.com/events.
Adult Easter egg hunt, 8:30 p.m., Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road, Kokomo. This event is for ages 18 and over only. Wristbands are required and can be purchased for $5 cash at the Kokomo Parks Department office or at Jackson Morrow Park the day of the hunt from 5 p.m. until the hunt begins. Bring a flashlight and your own bag. For more information, call 765-456-7275, or visit cityofkokomo.org.
SUNDAY
Kindermusik — Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Very Early Childhood Education Center, United Way Building, 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Nursery Rhyme Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. These activities are designed to build important kindergarten readiness skills and reinforce children’s literacy skills as they read and recite nursery rhymes.
Sew Much, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Cardinal and Peony room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Teens and adults can learn the basics of quilting techniques.
Drums Alive! Family Beats, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This fun activity class is open to all ages and abilities. Use drumsticks and an exercise ball to foster a healthy balance — physically, emotionally, mentally and socially.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., located at both Crossroads Community Church, 424 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo and In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.