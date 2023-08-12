Tuesday
Americans and the Holocaust Survivor Story with Joseph Rosenbach and Max, 6-7 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Learn all about a boy and his bear, Max, during the Holocaust. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Planting a fall garden, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. High schoolers and adults are invited to learn about what supplies you need to plant a fall garden and what plants are best for the fall. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Thursday
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Spittin’ Image, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
Saturday
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Featuring Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Arts Pavilion, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This concert will feature Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel’s 30th year celebration, with opener CNI Dawgs. Admission is free. For more information, visit kokomosummerseries.com.
