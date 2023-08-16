THURSDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through August 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over ten wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Spittin’ Image, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Featuring Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Arts Pavilion, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This concert will feature Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel’s 30th year celebration, with opener CNI Dawgs. Admission is free. For more information, visit kokomosummerseries.com.
