Thursday
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
McFamily Fun Night, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert per child with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. Participating McDonald’s locations in Kokomo include: Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue.
Trail Tours, 5 p.m., staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. All tours start at the bike share building and are free. Call 765-456-7275.
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds in Greentown in front of the Community Building. Spittin’ Image performs. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.
SaturdayKokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown Historical Society, open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Sunday
Ice cream social, 4-6 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. County Road 100 North. Tickets are $5 and include a choice of cake or pie, scoop of vanilla ice cream and glass of lemonade. The church’s barbershop quarter, Touch of Sunday, will sing gospel and barbershop songs. Proceeds will go to the Raising Her Up scholarship through the Kokomo Urban Outreach’s UP Program. This event is co-sponsored by the Missions Commission and the United Methodist Women.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Free Health & Wellness Seminar, Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Tom Ousley, speaker, will present “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” Free to the community and open to the public.
