SATURDAY
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Sept. 1. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant and $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over ten wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces.
Sizzling Century Bicycle ride, 8 a.m., begins at Sun King Brewing Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. For more information, visit www.breakaway.club.
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Kokomo Summer Concert Series Featuring Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel, 6-10 p.m., Kokomo Arts Pavilion, Foster Park, 721 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This concert will feature Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel’s 30th year celebration, with opener CNI Dawgs. Admission is free. For more information, visit kokomosummerseries.com.
SUNDAY
Gospel concert, 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m., One Church, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo. Admission is free, but free will donations will be accepted. The concert will feature a number of local musicians. For more information, call Samaritan Caregivers at 765-453-7611.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.