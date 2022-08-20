Sunday
Ice cream social, 4-6 p.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church, 5741 W. County Road 100 North. Tickets are $5 and include a choice of cake or pie, scoop of vanilla ice cream and glass of lemonade. The church’s barbershop quarter, Touch of Sunday, will sing gospel and barbershop songs. Proceeds will go to the Raising Her Up scholarship through the Kokomo Urban Outreach’s UP Program. This event is co-sponsored by the Missions Commission and the United Methodist Women.
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
Wednesday
Josephine Hobson art exhibit, Kokomo Art Center. Paintings on loan from Josephine‘s family and other collectors are on display 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through Aug. 31 at 525 W. Ricketts St. Admission is free.
Thursday
Free Health & Wellness Seminar, Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Tom Ousley, speaker, will present “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” Free to the community and open to the public.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Saturday, Aug. 27
Annual Ride of Hope, 10 a.m. at Harley Davidson, hosted by Turning Point SOC and Tyler’s Triumph. Registration at 10 a.m. The cost to ride is $30 plus $10 per passenger. Cost includes a free event t-shirt, a meal and access to the after-ride event. Following the ride, there will be food, a beer garden available to those 21 and older, and live music from the Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel band. There is a $20 admission fee for those who are not participating in the ride but want to enjoy the after-ride event starting at 4 p.m.
Rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
