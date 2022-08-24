Thursday
Free Health & Wellness Seminar at Kokomo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1763 E. 100 North, Kokomo, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Tom Ousley, speaker, will present “Life is a gift. Help is a choice. Choose wisely.” Free to the community and open to the public.
Al-Anon, 1-2 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Euchre, 1 p.m. every Thursday, Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St. Seniors are all welcome but must be a member. It is easy to join the Senior Center. Members are 50 and older. Annual membership fees are $3 for members living within the city limits and $4 for members living outside the city limits. Call 765-456-7557 for more information.
Friday
Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo. Sign up to create a short film over the course of 48 hours. Rules and information will be shared at the informational session on Aug. 26, and the films will be screened during September’s First Friday on Sept. 2. There is no charge to participate, and the screening will be free.
Al-Anon, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 1608 Kirk Row, enter through door 1.
Saturday
Annual Ride of Hope, 10 a.m. at Harley Davidson, hosted by Turning Point SOC and Tyler’s Triumph. Registration at 10 a.m. The cost to ride is $30 plus $10 per passenger. Cost includes a free event t-shirt, a meal and access to the after-ride event. Following the ride, there will be food, a beer garden available to those 21 and older, and live music from the Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel band. There is a $20 admission fee for those who are not participating in the ride but want to enjoy the after-ride event starting at 4 p.m.
Rummage sale, hosted by First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 1801 W. Zartman Road. Food items will also be for sale.
Greentown Historical Society open, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Mondays or by appointment, 103 E. Main St., Greentown, call 765-628-3800.
Friday, Sept. 2
Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest screening, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo. All are welcome for this free screening of videos submitted for the Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest. Drinks will be available for purchase.
VFW pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. 2 Pork Chops, ¾” Thick plus 2 sides & roll, cost $12.00. Karaoke from 7-11 p.m. Contact the VFW for more info at 765-452-1521.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Tea time with the Miami County Democrat Women’s Committee, 6 p.m., Peru Civic Theatre, 235 E. Riverside Dr., Peru. Invited candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer moderated questions. Maximum capacity is 20 people. Please call 765-327-2240 to reserve a spot.
Saturday, Sept. 10
13th Annual Run/Walk for Hope, 9 a.m. at the Gilead House, 406 E. Sycamore St. Find more information, including how to sign up, on the Gilead House Facebook page. For questions email sspencer07@yahoo.com or call 765-437-9149.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Open house, Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1-5 p.m., 4102 S. Dixon Road. The open house will feature a car extrication demonstration, a dunk tank, truck tours and photo opportunities. Free drinks, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy will be available, as well as honorary fire hats and badges for kids. The department will be accepting free-will donations and selling special edition Harrison Fire Department shirts.
