THURSDAY
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over 10 wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces.
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Sept. 1. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant and $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Genealogy workshop, Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Trace your family lineage with the help of the Greentown Library. Attendance is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. To sign up, call 765-628-3534.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Macey Weeks, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
