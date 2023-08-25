FRIDAY
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over 10 wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces.
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Sept. 1. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant and $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Greentown 175th anniversary celebration, 4-10 p.m., Greentown Historical Society. Come out to see the new exhibits and to celebrate Greentown’s anniversary.
Spiritual But Not Religious Conference, 6:30 p.m., First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, 1801 W. Zartman Road. The Conference Speaker and Presenter will be Gretchen Castle, Dean of the Earlham School of Religion located in Richmond, Indiana. Opening workshop will be held Friday. More activities, including a breakfast and barbeque, scheduled through the weekend.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown 175th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Greentown Historical Society. Come out to see the new exhibits and to celebrate Greentown’s anniversary.
Kokomo High School Class of 1966 Mini Reunion, 6 p.m., Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Attendees are responsible for dinner and drinks, and there will be a limited menu available. Since most 1966 graduates are celebrating their 75th birthdays this year, there will be birthday cake and door prizes. Email john_wiles_150@comcast.net to let them know who is planning on attending, and if they will be bringing guests.
