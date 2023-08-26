SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Greentown 175th anniversary celebration, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Greentown Historical Society. Come out to see the new exhibits and to celebrate Greentown’s anniversary.
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over 10 wood carving artists are exhibiting their beautifully detailed and unique art pieces.
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Sept. 1. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant and $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
Kokomo High School Class of 1966 Mini Reunion, 6 p.m., Martino’s Italian Villa, 1929 N. Washington St., Kokomo. Attendees are responsible for dinner and drinks, and there will be a limited menu available. Since most 1966 graduates are celebrating their 75th birthdays this year, there will be birthday cake and door prizes. Email john_wiles_150@comcast.net to let them know who is planning on attending, and if they will be bringing guests.
SUNDAY
Fish fry fundraiser, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department, 158 W. Vine St., Sharpsville. Each meal comes with a choice of fish or a pork chop. Adults eat for $15. Children 5-9 eat for $6. Children 5 and under can get hotdogs and chips for free. There will also be a silent auction, ending at 1:45 p.m.
Music at Christ afternoon of gospel music, 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Marilyn Keiser. A reception will follow the concert. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
Doug Anderson in concert, 6 p.m., Center Community of Faith Church, 1475 E. 1125 South, Galveston. Grammy-nominated musician Doug Anderson will be performing with pianist/organist Harmon Cowart. A free will offering will be taken. Refreshments will be served after the concert in the fellowship hall.
