THURSDAY
Music at the Fairgrounds, 7 p.m. in front of the Community Building. “Eastern Connection” performs. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn.
FRIDAY
First Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo. Theme is “Throw Back.” Dress up in an outfit from your favorite decade and make your way to downtown for shopping, activities and more.
Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest screening, 7-9 p.m., Sun King Kokomo. All are welcome for this free screening of videos submitted for the Kokomo 48-Hour Film Contest. Drinks will be available for purchase.
VFW pork chop dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. 2 Pork Chops, ¾” thick, plus 2 sides & roll, cost $12. Karaoke from 7-11 p.m. Contact the VFW for more info at 765-452-1521.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., intersection of Washington and Mulberry streets, fresh produce, meats, homemade baked goods and more, outdoor market open every Saturday through Oct. 1. Visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Riverwalk Outdoor Concert Series at the Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main Street (behind The Foxes Trail restaurant); Live music from 5-10 p.m. and all concerts are free for all ages. Featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys, Nectar Valley and Sicard Hollow
Sunday
VFW bingo, noon to 4 p.m., 920 N. Washington St., kitchen open.
