THURSDAY
Samaritan Caregivers Mum Sale, through noon Friday. Order from the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, Kokomo, or call in an order at 765-453-7611. Payment is requested with order by cash, check or credit card. Plants are available in red, yellow, orange and purple, and are $12 for a 9-inch plant or $24 for a 12-inch plant. Proceeds from the sale go to help local seniors. Pick-up will be noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Sept. 21.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Rick Alan King, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
FRIDAY
First Friday “Artsapalooza,” 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Kokomo. Visitors to the downtown area during this event will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, plus live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Trail Tours, 6 p.m., starts at the Bike Share Station in downtown Kokomo. This event features staff-led community bike rides that explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
48-Hour Film Contest screening, 7 p.m., Sun King Kokomo, 500 N. Buckeye St., Kokomo. The 48-Hour Film Contest challenges teams to create short films in just 48 hours. Every aspect of the film must be done within this timeframe, including writing, filming and editing. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
