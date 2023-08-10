THURSDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over 10 wood carving artists are exhibiting their detailed and unique art pieces.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Sally Duke and Matt Gerhard, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
SATURDAY
Pancake and sausage breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Denver Community Building, S. Emmons St., Denver. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under 6. Carryout is available. Attendees are asked to bring used eyeglasses for drop-off.
Kokomo Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
