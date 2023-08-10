SATURDAY
Pancake and sausage breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Denver Community Building, S. Emmons St., Denver. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for kids under 6. Carryout is available. Attendees are asked to bring used eyeglasses for drop-off.
Kokomo Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through August 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Greentown Art and Photography Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Meridian Street Christian Church, 205 N. Meridian St., Greentown. This judged show allows local artists and photographers to display their work and win cash awards and ribbons. Admission is free. This event is handicap accessible. For entry forms or questions, call Lisa at 765-610-8461.
Kokomo Art Association presents “The Artistry of Wood,” 1-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, until Aug. 26, Kokomo Art Center, 525 W. Ricketts St., Kokomo. Over 10 artists are exhibiting their detailed and unique art pieces.
Riverwalk Concert Series, 6-10 p.m., Riverwalk Stage, 307 S. Main St., Kokomo. This concert, presented by The Coterie, features The Reveal with J. Elliot and Luna Worldcast. Admission is free, and this event is open to all ages.
SUNDAY
Pooches at the Pool, 5-7 p.m., Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, 802 W. Park Avenue, Kokomo. The fee is $5 per dog, with a limit of one dog per person. Water play is for pets only. For more information, visit www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/kokomo_beach.php.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.