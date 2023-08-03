THURSDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
The Radish Food and Art Market, 5-8 p.m., Courthouse Alley next to The Radish, 115 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out for an evening of live music, local goods and fresh food. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/theradishmarket.
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Music at the Fairgrounds featuring Pastime, 7 p.m., Howard County Fairgrounds Community Building, 790 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, go to the Fairgrounds Cattle Barn. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.greentownindiana.org.
FRIDAY
First Friday “The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt,” 5:30-9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo. Search for treasure around downtown with a chance to win great prizes from local businesses. Visitors to the downtown area during the event will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, and live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Trail Tours community bike ride, 6 p.m., Koko-Go Free Ride Bike Share, 307 S. Main St., Kokomo. These staff-led community bike rides explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
