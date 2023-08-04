FRIDAY
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
First Friday “The Great Kokomo Treasure Hunt,” 5:30-9 p.m., Downtown Kokomo. Search for treasure around downtown with a chance to win great prizes from local businesses. Visitors to the downtown area during the event will find discounts and activities at shops and restaurants, and live music, public art, family-friendly activities and more. For more information, call 765-457-5301, or visit www.firstfridaykokomo.com.
Trail Tours community bike ride, 6 p.m., Koko-Go Free Ride Bike Share, 307 S. Main St., Kokomo. These staff-led community bike rides explore mapped sections of the different trails that Kokomo has to offer. For more information, call 765-456-7275.
SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Charity BBQ Cook-off and Back-in-school Celebration, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Excel Center Parking Lot, 101 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This event will be hosted by All Out the Blue Resource Foundation. For entry and vendor information, email allouttheblueinc19@gmail.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
