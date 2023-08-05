SATURDAY
Kokomo Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets in downtown Kokomo. Find local produce, handmade artisan items, home-baked goods and much more. For more information, visit www.kokomofarmersmarket.com.
Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Aug. 17, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The exhibition is available for both community and school visits. For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
Charity BBQ Cook-off and Back-in-school Celebration, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Excel Center Parking Lot, 101 W. Superior St., Kokomo. This event will be hosted by All Out the Blue Resource Foundation. For entry and vendor information, email allouttheblueinc19@gmail.com.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Kenosha Kingfish, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
GriefShare Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6 p.m., Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 E. West, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one.
Kokomo Jackrabbits baseball vs. Kalamazoo Growlers, 7:05 p.m., Kokomo Municipal Stadium, 400 S. Union St., Kokomo. For tickets, call 765-457-5000, or visit www.kokomojackrabbits.com.
