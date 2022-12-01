Thursday
Adult Turn the Page Book Club, 6-7 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book “The Only Woman in the Room.” Stop by or call and register to pick up a copy of the book. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Country breakfast, 7-10 a.m., In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 North. Freewill offering. Carryout available. Call 765-438-1871 for more information.
Friday
VFW spaghetti dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal will consist of spaghetti, a side salad and garlic toast. Carryout will be available. Karaoke will be going on afterward from 7-10 p.m. The cost will be $10 per plate. For more info, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Free visit to the Seiberling Mansion, 4-8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Courtesy of Ivy Tech, the whole community is invited to come out to view the decorations at the mansion free of charge for one evening only. Please get your free tickets beforehand at howardcountymuseum.org. For more info, call the Howard County Historical Society at 765-452-4314, or visit the website.
Saturday
Winter Bus Trip, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Trip to Indiana Premium Outlets, south of Indianapolis, featuring 70 stores. Bus boarding begins at 7:30 a.m. and bus leaves at 8 a.m. Cost is $50. For more info or to reserve a spot, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Free Pictures With Santa/pancake breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Kokomo Church of the Brethren, 311 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Children can also hear the nativity story and take part in a craft activity about the birth of Jesus. For more information, contact the church at 765-453-5318.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more info, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9 and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.