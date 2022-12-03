Saturday
Winter Bus Trip, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Trip to Indiana Premium Outlets, south of Indianapolis, featuring 70 stores. Bus boarding begins at 7:30 a.m. and bus leaves at 8 a.m. Cost is $50. For more info or to reserve a spot, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
KHCPL Rudolph Family Fun 5K Run & 5K Walk, 8 a.m., Downtown Kokomo starting at Kokomo-Howard Co. Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St. Registration includes reindeer antlers and a Rudolph nose, while supplies last. Register at runsignup.com.
Free Pictures With Santa/pancake breakfast, 9-11 a.m., Kokomo Church of the Brethren, 311 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Children can also hear the nativity story and take part in a craft activity about the birth of Jesus. For more information, contact the church at 765-453-5318.
Photos with Santa, 1-3 p.m., Harley-Davidson of Kokomo, 335 S. 00 East West. Bring your phone or camera and take your photo with Santa. No pets, please. For more information, call 765-864-9999.
Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Kokomo. Enjoy Christmas Carolers from Lewis Cass and St. Patrick's/St. Joan starting at 4 p.m. There will also be kid's activities and vendors to enjoy, and Santa will be available to visit with kids immediately after the parade.
Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more info, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9 and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Versiti Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m, Community Howard Regional Health, basement classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Sign up online at donorpoint.org, or call 1-800-632-4722.
Thursday
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Creating snowman earrings. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Ave. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
