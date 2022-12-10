Saturday
Army-Navy Football Game Watch Party, 3 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. This event will be open to the public. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Howliday Howl Night, 5-8 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Spend your December Saturday night at a Howliday Howl Night at Wolf Park. Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa under the holiday lights. Howl with the wolves during their popular Howl Night program. Do a little holiday shopping at the Howliday Gift Boutique. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit wolfpark.org.
Sunday
Holiday Brass Quintet Mini Concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Enjoy familiar sacred and secular tunes for the holiday season performed by brass from the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased by calling 765-236-0251, or visiting kokomosymphony.net.
A Night in Bethlehem, 5-6 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 830 S. Main St., Kokomo. Come out for a night of exploring a recreation of Bethlehem at the time of Jesus’ birth. Please bring canned goods for donation if able.
Christmas Benefit Concert for the Turnabout Community Resource Center, 7-8:30 p.m., Main Street Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 220 W. Main St., Russiaville. A freewill offering will be received for the new ministry. Featured performers are the Winding Creek Friends with Bob Auth and his band. Dessert and coffee will be served by Russiaville youth. Come celebrate the holiday season with your friends and neighbors.
Monday
Gingerbread Fun, 10-11 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to join them for a storytime that includes songs and a gingerbread house craft.
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more information, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Wednesday
Gingerbread Fun, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to join them for a special storytime that includes songs and a gingerbread house craft.
Music at Christ lunchtime organ concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for an organ concert put on by Sarah Gran Williams. Donations to support the Music at Christ concert series will be accepted.
