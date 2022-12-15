Thursday
American Red Cross blood drive, noon-6 p.m. First Friends Meeting, in the Fellowship Hall. Please make an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
Annual night of lessons and carols, 7 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. Through the proclamation of nine scripture readings and singing of related carols, the evening will trace the foretelling of the coming of the savior and Christ’s birth.
Thursday and Friday
Sponsored Free Evenings at Christmas at the Seiberling, 4-8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. To reserve a ticket, visit howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Friday
Winter Solstice at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Enjoy a craft, hot chocolate and the sounds of the season. The Dickensian carolers join them at 6:15 p.m. Carol with them through the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville neighborhood. Be sure to dress in layers to stay warm.
Saturday
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book Trigger Warning. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more information, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Books with Belle, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your prince or princess to the library for a singing, story-telling show. They can also pose for photos, learn a royalty lesson and enjoy show-and-tell.
Christmas handbell concert, 4:30 p.m., ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo. Join the people of The ConneXion Church for a Christmas handbell concert presented by Joyful Sound, an advanced community handbell choir based in Indianapolis. A freewill offering will be received. For further details, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Howliday Howl Night, 5-8 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Spend your December Saturday night at a Howliday Howl Night at Wolf Park. Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa under the holiday lights. Howl with the wolves during their popular Howl Night program. Do a little holiday shopping at the Howliday Gift Boutique. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit wolfpark.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 5-9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Tickets are $10, and can be reserved online at howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
