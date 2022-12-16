Friday
Sponsored Free Evening at Christmas at the Seiberling, 4-8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. To reserve a ticket, visit howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Winter Solstice at KHCPL, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Enjoy a craft, hot chocolate and the sounds of the season. The Dickensian carolers join them at 6:15 p.m. Carol with them through the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville neighborhood. Be sure to dress in layers to stay warm.
Saturday
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Discussion of the book Trigger Warning. Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more information, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Books with Belle, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your prince or princess to the library for a singing, story-telling show. They can also pose for photos, learn a royalty lesson and enjoy show-and-tell.
Christmas handbell concert, 4:30 p.m., ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo. Join the people of The ConneXion Church for a Christmas handbell concert presented by Joyful Sound, an advanced community handbell choir based in Indianapolis. A freewill offering will be received. For further details, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Howliday Howl Night, 5-8 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Spend your December Saturday night at a Howliday Howl Night at Wolf Park. Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa under the holiday lights. Howl with the wolves during their popular Howl Night program. Do a little holiday shopping at the Howliday Gift Boutique. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit wolfpark.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 5-9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Tickets are $10, and can be reserved online at howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Monday
Discovery Café Kokomo ribbon cutting ceremony, 4-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Hall, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Celebrate the grand opening of Discovery Café Kokomo. This facility is a free resource that will offer a safe space for youth ages 12-17 to gather and participate in group development activities. For more information, visit turningpointsoc.org or call 765-860-8365.
