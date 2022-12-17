Saturday
Adult Breakfast and Books Book Club, 7:30-8 a.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Discussion of the book “Trigger Warning.” Stop by to pick up a copy of the book. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War meeting, noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor, or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more information, visit orlandosomerscamp.org.
Books with Belle, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Bring your prince or princess to the library for a singing, story-telling show. They can also pose for photos, learn a royalty lesson and enjoy show-and-tell.
Christmas handbell concert, 4:30 p.m., ConneXion Church, 700 E. Southway Blvd., Kokomo. Join the people of The ConneXion Church for a Christmas handbell concert presented by Joyful Sound, an advanced community handbell choir based in Indianapolis. A freewill offering will be received. For further details, call the church office at 765-453-0555.
Howliday Howl Night, 5-8 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Spend your December Saturday night at a Howliday Howl Night at Wolf Park. Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa under the holiday lights. Howl with the wolves during their popular Howl Night program. Do a little holiday shopping at the Howliday Gift Boutique. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit wolfpark.org.
Christmas at the Seiberling Candlelight Tours, 5-9 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Tickets are $10, and can be reserved online at howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Monday
Discovery Café Kokomo ribbon cutting ceremony, 4-6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Hall, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Celebrate the grand opening of Discovery Café Kokomo. This facility is a free resource that will offer a safe space for youth ages 12-17 to gather and participate in group development activities. For more information, visit turningpointsoc.org or call 765-860-8365.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Wednesday
Music at Christ lunchtime piano concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for a piano concert put on by Barbara Hobbs. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
