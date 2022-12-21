Wednesday
Music at Christ lunchtime piano concert, 12:10 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for a piano concert put on by Barbara Hobbs. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
Digital Den, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Drive-Thru Live Nativity, 6-9 p.m., Jerome Christian Church, 9535 E. 100 South, Greentown. Experience a narrated drive through Bethlehem by way of Nazareth. Visit Mary and Gabriel in the garden. Go to the end at Bethlehem. Worship with Mary and Joseph at the manger. Rejoice with the shepherds on the hillside. Sing praises with the angels. Travel with the wiseman and camel in the East, and complete your journey as you listen to the carolers. This event will also be open Thursday and Friday during the same time and will be free for everyone. For more information, call 765-628-3126.
Pajama Storytime Holiday Celebration, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Kids of all ages can dress in pajamas and come celebrate the holidays with stories, singing and a craft. This event is limited to the first 50 participants. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Thursday
Gingerbread Fun, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome to join them for a special storytime that includes songs and a gingerbread house craft.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Teen Writer’s Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This group is for teens to write stories and sharpen creative writing and critiquing skills with feedback from peers. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
