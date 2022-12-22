Thursday
Gingerbread Fun, 10-10:45 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. Children ages 3 to 5 are welcome for a special storytime that includes songs and a gingerbread house craft.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kinds of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Teen Writer’s Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. This group is for teens to write stories and sharpen creative writing and critiquing skills with feedback from peers. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
Friday
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
The Why Store concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Come out to see the alternative groove stylings of The Why Store, a Muncie band who rose to national popularity in the 1990s. Tickets are $10 if bought in advance or $15 if bought the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at prekindle.com/promo/id/532385973921669140.
Saturday
Music at Christ Festival Eucharist, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for hymns and anthems for congregation and choir. Pre-service music will begin a half hour prior to the service and will feature The Bach Trio. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Family Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton. Bring your children ages 0-5 to the library for a time of learning literacy skills with fun songs, rhymes and crafts. For more information, call 765-675-8761.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
