Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze occurred earlier this evening as temperatures fell quickly into the single digits and teens while precipitation was ongoing and roads are wet. Significant travel difficulty continues as a result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&