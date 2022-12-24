Saturday
Music at Christ Festival Eucharist, 7 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Come out to the church for hymns and anthems for congregation and choir. Pre-service music will begin a half hour prior to the service and will feature The Bach Trio. Donations are being requested to support the Music at Christ concert series, but they are not mandatory for attendance.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Family Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton. Bring your children up to age 5 to the library for a time of learning literacy skills with fun songs, rhymes and crafts. For more information, call 765-675-8761.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Wednesday
Family Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton. Bring your children up to age 5 to the library for a time of learning literacy skills with fun songs, rhymes and crafts. For more information, call 765-675-8761.
Digital Den, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Thursday
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you like to write stories and want the chance to sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills, and receive feedback from your peers, then you should consider joining them. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.