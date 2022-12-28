Wednesday
Family Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Tipton County Public Library, 127 E. Madison St., Tipton. Bring your children up to age 5 to the library for a time of learning literacy skills with fun songs, rhymes and crafts. For more information, call 765-675-8761.
Digital Den, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Thursday
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Teen Writers Group, 5-6 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you like to write stories and want the chance to sharpen your creative writing and critiquing skills, and receive feedback from your peers, then you should consider joining them. Meetings will be in person and virtually via Zoom. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Avenue. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing, and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music, and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Saturday
Community Early New Year’s Celebration, 5-6 p.m., Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville.
The Midnights & Davey New Years Eve concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Davey & The Midnights are back and helping ring in 2023 with some feel-good rock and roll. You must be 21 or over to attend. Tickets are $10 for an individual, or $100 for a VIP four-person table, and can be purchased at prekindle.com/promo/id/532385974024552035.
Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel concert, doors open at 8:30 p.m., show goes from 9:30-midnight, Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo. Come out for a night of food and tunes, featuring acoustic classics from Steam Shovel, as well as their new album in its entirety. This event is for all ages. Tickets are $25 each, or $40 for a couple, and can be purchased at the door. Each ticket also comes with a CD copy of the band’s new album, Kokomo Honey.
Derek Jones concert, 10 p.m., Imagine Burgers & Brew, 304 N. Jefferson St., Converse. Enjoy great burgers and drinks while listening to the live country-rock stylings of Derek Jones.
