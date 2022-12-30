Friday
Kindermusik Wiggle and Grow, 10-10:30 a.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Bring your child, age 18 months to 3 years, to the library for singing, dancing and instrumental play, which promote cognitive development and release of chemicals in the brain to support memory and learning. The curriculum engages preschoolers’ natural love of music, and activates their imaginations. For more information, call 765-453-4150.
Saturday
Community Early New Year’s Celebration, 5-6 p.m., Russiaville Friends Church, 270 E. Main St., Russiaville.
The Midnights & Davey New Years Eve concert, doors open at 8 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m., The Coterie, 107 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Davey & The Midnights are back and helping ring in 2023 with some feel-good rock and roll. You must be 21 or over to attend. Tickets are $10 for an individual, or $100 for a VIP four-person table, and can be purchased at prekindle.com/promo/id/532385974024552035.
Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel concert, doors open at 8:30 p.m., show goes from 9:30-midnight, Phi Delta Kappa Concert House, 2401 Saratoga Ave., Kokomo. Come out for a night of food and tunes, featuring acoustic classics from Steam Shovel, as well as their new album in its entirety. This event is for all ages. Tickets are $25 each, or $40 for a couple, and can be purchased at the door. Each ticket also comes with a CD copy of the band’s new album, Kokomo Honey.
Derek Jones concert, 10 p.m., Imagine Burgers & Brew, 304 N. Jefferson St., Converse. Enjoy great burgers and drinks while listening to the live country-rock stylings of Derek Jones.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Digital Den, noon-5 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
Seasonal Fuse Beads activity, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Anyone who enjoys making crafts should come out to the library for this fuse bead craft event. For more information, please call 765-453-4150.
Wednesday
Digital Den, 6-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The Digital Den is your one-stop location for getting started on all kids of digital creative projects and basic technical support. For more information, call 765-457-3242.
