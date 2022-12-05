Monday
GriefShare Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics and is designed for individuals who have lost a family member or friend find help and healing. Each weekly video seminar is combined with a small group discussion to allow group participants to talk about the content of the video and about how they are dealing with the death of their loved one. For more info, call Bible Baptist Church at 765-455-1444, or Gail Ambrose at 765-860-9919.
Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9 and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Versiti Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m, Community Howard Regional Health, basement classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Sign up online at donorpoint.org, or call 1-800-632-4722.
Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you need legal help or have questions for an attorney, come to the KHCPL and apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost, if you qualify. Visit khcpl.org under “Events” for more information.
Thursday
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m. Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison Street, Greentown. Creating snowman earrings. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Ave. McDonald’s hosts a fun night for you and your family to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a fun free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
