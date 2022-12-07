Wednesday
Legal Aid Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you need legal help or have questions for an attorney, come to the KHCPL and apply with Pro Bono Indiana Inc. to get the legal assistance you need at no cost, if you qualify. Visit khcpl.org under “Events” for more information.
Versiti Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Community Howard Regional Health, basement classroom, 3500 S. Lafountain St., Kokomo. Sign up online at donorpoint.org, or call 1-800-632-4722.
Chicken and noodle dinner, 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Walton American Legion Post #418, 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will be $9 and will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans. Drive up or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Thursday
McFamily Fun Night, 5-8 p.m., McDonald’s Kokomo locations on Sycamore Street, Alto Road, North Street and Markland Ave. McDonald’s hosts an event for families to come in and enjoy a free dessert, per child, with a purchase, as well as a free activity. This event is held every Thursday night.
Adult Crafterwork, 6-8 p.m., Greentown Public Library, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Creating snowman earrings. For more info, contact Delina Murphy at 765-628-3534.
Thursday and Friday
Sponsored Free Evenings at Christmas at the Seiberling, 4-8 p.m., Seiberling Mansion, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo. To reserve a ticket, visit howardcountymuseum.org/programs/christmas-at-the-seiberling.
Friday
Curtain Call Theatre for Children presents Mr. Scrooge’s Christmas opening, 7 p.m., Curtain Call Studio, 2114 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo. Reserved seating is available for $10. There will be additional performances Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit kcctc.booktix.com.
Saturday
Army-Navy Football Game Watch Party, 3 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. This event will be open to the public. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Howliday Howl Night, 5-8 p.m., Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 North, Battle Ground. Spend your December Saturday night at a Howliday Howl Night at Wolf Park. Enjoy hot chocolate with Santa under the holiday lights. Howl with the wolves during their popular Howl Night program. Do a little holiday shopping at the Howliday Gift Boutique. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit wolfpark.org.
Sunday
Holiday Brass Quintet Mini Concert, 3 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Kokomo. Enjoy the most familiar sacred and secular tunes for the holiday season performed by brass from the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased by calling 765-236-0251, or visiting kokomosymphony.net.
