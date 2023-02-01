Wednesday
Chicken and noodle dinner, Walton American Legion Post #418, 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 111 Depot St., Walton. The dinner will consist of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes and green beans for $9. This dinner is open to the public. Drive up, or call in orders at 574-626-2625.
Writers’ Group meeting, 5-8 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, Tulip Tree Room, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Adult writers can submit a written work of fiction and receive honest feedback from a group of fellow amateur writers, while also providing feedback on the work of others.
Thursday
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 8-13 can come out to play games, such as Beat Saber, on Oculus Quest VR headsets, and also have fun with the green screen as they improve their science, technology, engineering and math skills Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal includes a tenderloin and two sides. The cost is $12, and carryout is available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Saturday
Town hall, 11 a.m. in the Cardinal and Peony rooms of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, will give updates on Congress and hear comments and concerns.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Feb. 9
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-a056e1b9-7fff-e7bc-6fd8-f2dd729b6178”}{span}Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.{/span}{/span}
{span}Feb. 10{/span}DIY in the Digital Den, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The staff will teach you how to make a gift for your sweetheart by applying Cricut vinyl to a pouch.
Kokomo Community Concerts present Jeremy Stolle, 7 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Jeremy Stolle performs Broadway hits from musicals such as “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music Man” and “A Chorus Line.” For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
