Thursday
The Amazing World of Virtual Reality, 6-7:30 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Russiaville, 315 Mesa Drive, Russiaville. Kids ages 8-13 can play games such as Beat Saber on Oculus Quest VR headsets, and play with the green screen as they improve their science, technology, engineering and math skills Register for this event at khcpl.org under “Events,” or by calling any KHCPL location.
Friday
Pork tenderloin dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., Kokomo. The meal includes a tenderloin and two sides. The cost is $12, and carryout is available. Karaoke will be held from 7-10 p.m. For more information, call the VFW at 765-452-1521.
Saturday
Town hall, 11 a.m. in the Cardinal and Peony rooms of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, will give updates on Congress and hear comments and concerns.
Tuesday
Free Mental Health Walk-In Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon, Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, Quiet Study Room 2, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. If you’re an adult struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health challenges, you can come in to speak confidentially to a Four County associate who will help you find local help. For more information, visit khcpl.org.
Feb. 9
Card Classes, 10-11 a.m., Greentown Public Library, Community Room, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. This class will provide the materials you need to create beautiful and useful cards. To register, call 765-628-3534.
Feb. 10
DIY in the Digital Den, 1-2 p.m., Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main, 220 N. Union St., Kokomo. The staff will teach you how to make a gift for your sweetheart by applying Cricut vinyl to a pouch.
Kokomo Community Concerts present Jeremy Stolle, 7 p.m., Kokomo High School auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road, Kokomo. Jeremy Stolle performs Broadway hits from musicals such as “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Music Man” and “A Chorus Line.” For tickets, call 765-210-0686, or visit kokomocommunityconcerts.org.
Feb. 11
Walk a Mile in my Shoes mission walk, 8-10:30 a.m., beginning at The Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St. Collect donations for yourself or a team for this one-mile walk. Proceeds will go toward local homeless women and children shelters and programs. Register online at kokomorescuemission.org, or by going into the KRM office, 321 W. Mulberry St., Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit the website or call 765-456-3838.
International Art Gala, 6 p.m., Central Middle International School, 303 E. Superior St., Kokomo. Tickets can be purchased at the school or at the event. For more information, call 765-454-7000.
Taco ‘n’ Tunes Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m., Eastern High School, Cafeteria, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown. Matt Gerhard will provide the tunes for a night of fun for the entire family. A full taco bar, drinks and desserts will be provided. Free will donations will be accepted. Registration is required to attend, and can by done by calling 765-628-3534.
